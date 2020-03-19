Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Wedding: Dhawan family seeking refund from the Thailand hotel?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There have been various speculations around Varun Dhawan’s wedding to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Some reports stated that the wedding was to happen this year in May but has been delayed now to November! Some have stated that the wedding will happen next year.

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Wedding: Dhawan family seeking refund from the Thailand hotel?

The speculations around the wedding has been postponed began after some reports stated that the Dhawan family is seeking a refund from a Thailand hotel which was the wedding venue. The Dhawans and Dalals had reportedly booked a fancy resort for the lavish wedding festivities in May. As the Coronavirus outbreak has stopped people from travelling, the wedding has now been postponed.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been together for a while now. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until Sonam Kapoor’s wedding which was the first time they walked a red carpet together. Since then, Varun has been seen publicly with her and even admitted to being in a relationship on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

As of now, Varun Dhawan has two projects in the pipeline – one is Coolie No 1 and the other one is Arun Khetarpal biopic.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Coolie No 1 release date shifted to May-end? Varun Dhawan responds

