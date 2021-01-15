Bollywood Hungama

Karisma Kapoor sells her Khar apartment for Rs. 10.11 crores

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karisma Kapoor and her mother Babita Kapoor shared an apartment in Khar’s Rose Queen. The actress has decided to make the most of this stamp duty cut in the real estate industry and have sold their apartment. Joining the league with Janhvi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan who recently made plush purchases in the real estate industry, Karisma Kapoor is making the most of this boon in the name of stamp duty cut.

Karisma Kapoor sells her Khar Apartment for Rs. 10.11 crores

As per the reports, the 1610 sq. ft. apartment has been sold off for Rs. 10.11 crores with Rs. 65, 000 charged per sq. ft. approximately. The sale was registered in December 2020 with the stamp duty being Rs. 20.22 lakhs for the 10th-floor apartment. The area has been ranging from Rs. 55, 000 per sq. ft. to Rs. 90, 000 per sq. ft., given the area and the location around the place. Back in 2018, Karisma had also sold her 675 sq. ft. apartment in Bandra for Rs. 1.39 crores.

There have been no reports of Karisma Kapoor purchasing a new house after selling this one, yet.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor reunite with their BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora over dinner; share a picture on Instagram

