Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away following COVID-19 complications; Devoleena Bhattacharjee pens a note

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar has passed away following the complications due to COVID-19. In November, she was admitted to the hospital after she was tested positive for coronavirus. Her health deteriorated over a period of time and was eventually put on a ventilator.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away following COVID-19 complications; Devoleena Bhattacharjee pens a note

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, actress and good friend of late actress Divya, penned an emotional note for her friend and shared two pictures. “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanty,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar also took to Instagram to share photo with Divya Bhatnagar and wrote, “Im so so so heartbroken..RIP my dearest divya.”


Divya Bhatnagar played the role of Gulabo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

"Joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a great feeling", says Vrushika Mehta

