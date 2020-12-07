Actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking all the precautions to recover.

Taking to Instagram and share a screenshot from a video call, Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u.”

Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19 and have returned to Mumbai. They are all in recovery as the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has come to a halt.

