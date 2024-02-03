India’s premier film production house, Yash Raj Films, has been honoured with the revered Swiss Excellence Award! This prestigious occasion was graced by Martin Maier, Consul General of Switzerland in Mumbai, and Christophe Xavier Clivaz, Founder & Director of Swiss Learning.

Yash Raj Films honored with Swiss Excellence Award; CEO Akshaye Widhani extends gratitude

The Swiss Excellence Award was presented to Yash Raj Films, for the company’s long-standing creative association with Switzerland and promotion of Swiss excellence. The award was received by Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films.

Akshaye told the esteemed gathering, “With great honour and gratitude we extend our heartfelt thanks to the esteemed Government of Switzerland for this recognition – the Swiss Excellence Award to YRF. The legendary Yash Chopra, a visionary film-maker whose creative prowess transcended boundaries, became synonymous to Switzerland through the cinematic masterpieces that he created in his lifetime.”

YRF has shot about 14 movies in Switzerland – from DDLJ, Dhoom 3, Veer Zara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Darr (to name a few).

Akshaye adds, “These films not only captivated audiences worldwide but also served as an instrumental force in fostering a deep bond between India and Switzerland. We are happy that our films could become postcards of Switzerland to Indians and South Asians living across the world. I know this partnership will strengthen every year, fostering a legacy of cultural exchange for generations to come!”

Also Read: Yash Chopra Foundation launches YCF Saathi App to empower Hindi film workers with digital support

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.