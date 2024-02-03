comscore
Re-edited version of Fighter also rejected by U.A.E Ministry, film not to release in the Gulf country

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter hasn't performed well at the box office.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s Fighter hasn’t turned out to be a winner at the box office. But the film’s problems started even before its release when it was banned in Gulf countries for its alleged anti-Pakistan agenda. It was earlier reported that the film would release in U.A.E but it was later banned there as well. The film’s trailer also sparked controversy from across the border for its depiction of Pulwama attack and alleged anti-Pakistan dialogues mouthed by the lead actor Hrithik Roshan.

Following this, the makers of Fighter recently submitted the re-edited version of the film to the U.A.E ministry after removing some ‘problematic’ scenes and dialogues. However, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the U.A.E ministry has rejected the re-edited version of Fighter too. Hence, the film has no chance of releasing in U.A.E. The film is likely to lose out on approx. 2 mil. USD from non-release in the U.A.E/G.C.C belt.

After releasing in India and other countries on January 25, Fighter garnered good box office numbers only on January 26 when it collected Rs. 41.20 crores. But other than this day, the film has performed below expectations. Till February 1, the movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead managed to earn only Rs. 148.35 crores in India.

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Siddharth Anand’s banner Marflix Pictures.

Also Read: Did the overdose of Pakistan-bashing by Hindi films in recent times go against Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter? Trade experts share their views

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection , Fighter Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

