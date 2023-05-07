Daisy Shah is also one of the contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Daisy Shah is currently in the news for being one of the contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is hosted by the successful and well-known filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Along with the show, which will be her television debut, the actress also has a couple of movies lined up in the near future.

Daisy Shah’s The Elephant In The Room to feature Ganeshotsav festival

In a chat with Free Press Journal, Daisy said that she has a short film coming up with the title The Elephant In The Room and it has a Ganeshotsav connection. “Our film is actually based on Ganpati bappa. Hence, it’s called The Elephant In The Room. We will be showcasing the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival also. I am the protagonist and I cannot reveal much.” Sharing more about the film’s release, she said, “I think it is going to turn into a series format. They are in talks. Hence, there’s a little bit of delay.”

When asked whether she believes in Lord Ganesha, the actress said, “I am a believer of energy in the universe. It doesn’t have a form or a face. I believe in an omnipresent God.”

Daisy also has a feature film in the pipeline titled Mystery of Tattoo, which is a crime drama shot abroad. “It’s a murder mystery, which we shot in London. The film is undergoing post-production and its VFX has already been completed in London itself. They have also completed the dubbing of the entire cast,” she said.

