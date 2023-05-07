Daisy Shah is currently in the news for being one of the contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is hosted by the successful and well-known filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Along with the show, which will be her television debut, the actress also has a couple of movies lined up in the near future.
Daisy Shah’s The Elephant In The Room to feature Ganeshotsav festival
In a chat with Free Press Journal, Daisy said that she has a short film coming up with the title The Elephant In The Room and it has a Ganeshotsav connection. “Our film is actually based on Ganpati bappa. Hence, it’s called The Elephant In The Room. We will be showcasing the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival also. I am the protagonist and I cannot reveal much.” Sharing more about the film’s release, she said, “I think it is going to turn into a series format. They are in talks. Hence, there’s a little bit of delay.”
When asked whether she believes in Lord Ganesha, the actress said, “I am a believer of energy in the universe. It doesn’t have a form or a face. I believe in an omnipresent God.”
Daisy also has a feature film in the pipeline titled Mystery of Tattoo, which is a crime drama shot abroad. “It’s a murder mystery, which we shot in London. The film is undergoing post-production and its VFX has already been completed in London itself. They have also completed the dubbing of the entire cast,” she said.
