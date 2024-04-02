Poised to showcase the immense talent and diversity of South Indian cinema, IIFA Utsavam is set to embark on its global tour, starting off in the remarkable city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September 2024. Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is all set to bring across the multifaceted South Indian cinematic powerhouses during a spectacular two-day extravaganza, to be held this September 6 and 7, 2024 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Yas Island Plays Host to IIFA Utsavam 2024 under the Honourable Patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan

Set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes and vibrant entertainment offerings of Yas Island, the festival is primed to dazzle audiences with its stellar lineup of performances, awards, and cinematic experiences. Celebrating the achievements and triumphs of South Indian cinema, with its focus on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, IIFA Utsavam serves as a unifying platform bringing together four main industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience. It is being held in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral.

Speaking about IIFA Utsavam, Andre Timmins, Founder/Director commented, “Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where cultures converge and talents shine. Our journey continues with renewed vigor, promising an electrifying celebration of South Indian cinema's finest. Together, we'll create magic once again on this vibrant global stage as we bring together the powerhouse industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema on a global platform like IIFA Utsavam this September 2024, it is truly a cause for celebration! IIFA Utsavam aims to shine a global spotlight on South Indian cinema, further solidifying their presence and impact in the world of entertainment. It's a celebration that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, captivate audience worldwide and reinforcing the global significance of South Indian cinema and its contribution to the world of entertainment.”

Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director Group Communications & Destination Marketing at Miral commented saying “We are incredibly proud that Yas Island Abu Dhabi has been chosen to host this celebration of talent and diversity of South Indian Cinema. We can’t wait to welcome the stars who will tell their stories and make unforgettable memories with our guests. Yas Island being selected as host is a testament to its success in attracting world-class events from around the world, while continuing to elevate its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and shining a spotlight on its spectacular offering to millions of fans and visitors.”

The highly anticipated two-day celebration promises to offer audiences a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences with day one being dedicated to showcase the vibrant worlds of Tamil and Malayalam cinema, highlighting their unique storytelling and cultural richness. On day two, the focus would be on Telugu and Kannada cinema, presenting audiences with a diverse array of films and performances from these dynamic industries. Tickets for the same will be going live on Monday April 15, 2024.

