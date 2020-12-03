Vivek Anand Oberoi, who has proved his mettle as a versatile actor, is also known for his charitable work and his immense contributions towards the society. A humanitarian at heart, the actor-producer is all set to add a new feather to his hat.

To mark World Handicapped Day today, he has collaborated with the Gujarat Government with the blessings of Shri Vijay Rupani, the current Chief Minister of Gujarat, on a new project. Under the initiative, for the first time in the world, a special manufacturing zone will be set up for products exclusively designed to serve the needs of people with disabilities. What’s even more inspiring is that the products will be manufactured by the disabled themselves, providing jobs to thousands.

One of Vivek’s companies has already changed the lives of over 50,000 visually impaired people using technology proudly made in India. Interestingly ,Vivek has been the Brand Ambassador for the Social Justice ministry of government of India for many years now.

Talking about it, he says, “People still look at the differently abled discriminatingly. They are ostracised and people often tend to label them as ‘imbalanced’ and ‘not normal’. They want to be treated just like all of us and I have always wanted to come up with an initiative so that I could help provide them with an opportunity to work and be self-reliant. This is a step towards making India more tech-friendly and I am beyond elated to be associated with a mission like this.”

Vivek has often been in the news for his selfless and noble gestures towards the specially challenged. The new initiative will be an important step in the direction of creating employment opportunities for the differently abled youth in the country.

