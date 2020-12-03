Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.12.2020 | 6:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan to start shooting for Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka from next week

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Creating a bang with the announcement of his upcoming next Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan generated a storm on social media with the Ram Madhvani directorial. Adding to the excitement of the film, Kartik Aaryan has now announced the film to go on floors next week via his social media.

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka to go on floors next week

The actor shared a still saying, "Mooh haath dhoke #Dhamaka shuru karte hai Agle Hafte se ????".

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


On the occasion of his birthday, Kartik Aaryan announced the title of his next with Ram Madhvani which marks the actor's first action thriller. The poster featured Kartik in an intense and gritty avatar, stirring the curiosity of the audience to witness him in his all new character. In the film Kartik plays an investigative journalist. During lockdown, he has apparently been preparing for the part by consulting his media friends.

“It’s a subject that Kartik loved in the first narration and instantly allotted his dates to Madhvani. It’s a different space for Kartik, who so far is synonymous with rom-coms, and he is all charged up to embark on this new journey. The film is a nail-biting thriller, inspired by a Korean classic, however, the details have been kept under wraps,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the film will go on the floors in December for a quick marathon schedule of 45 to 50 days, thereby calling it a wrap. “In-fact, it will be ready before his already on floors films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. It will most probably release during summer 2021,” the source further told.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan approaches Kartik Aaryan for his next production, a romantic-comedy 

More Pages: Dhamaka Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin team up for…

Sanjay Dutt has a busy December with shoots…

Javed Akhtar appears before the court in…

Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19 and…

Legal notice sent to actress Kangana Ranaut…

NCB seeks cancellation of bail granted to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification