Filmmaker Woody Allen has hinted that he may soon be ending his career as a director after making “maybe one or two” more films in a chat with Alex Baldwin.

Woody Allen tells Alec Baldwin he might quit directing after “one or two” films

"I'll probably make at least one more movie, but a lot of the thrill is gone because it doesn't have the whole cinema effect," Allen said in an Instagram Live with Alec Baldwin. "When I started to do a film, it would go into movie houses all over the country and people would come by the hundreds to watch it in big groups on a big screen. Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house — maybe six weeks, two weeks, or whatever — and then it goes right to streaming or right to Pay-Per-View."

Woody Allen spoke with Alec Baldwin to promote his new collection of short stories titled “Zero Gravity” that was just released this month. The interview touched on Allen’s writing process, his love of The New Yorker and music, as well as other reflections on his film and comedy career. “I don’t get the same fun doing a movie and putting it in a theater,” Allen added. Allen confirmed he'll make at least one more movie, which he plans to shoot this fall in Paris. After that, he's going to see how he feels. “It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it feels.”

Alec Baldwin surprised the industry after announcing June 26 that he’d be interviewing Allen, timed to the publication of Allen’s new collection of essays, “Zero Gravity.” Allen has continued to face backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of molesting her as a child. As Variety notes, Baldwin stuck to asking questions about Allen’s book writing, from his memoir Apropos of Nothing to his new essay collection Zero Gravity.

Alec Baldwin has worked with Woody Allen on several occasions, including on Blue Jasmine in 2013 and To Rome With Love in 2012. The actor avoided any topic of controversy in the interview. “Let me preface this by stating that I have zero interest in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram ahead of the interview. “I am obviously someone who has my own set of beliefs and could not care less about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

Woody Allen has seen his Hollywood status erode in recent years, ever since the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow resurfaced allegations that he sexually abused his stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow. However, Allen has long denied the allegation and called it “untrue and disgraceful” in a statement following the release of the HBO series. Moreover, Baldwin himself has been at the center of controversy ever since October 2021, when a prop firearm that he fired on the set of the indie film Rust killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin served as a producer on the project in addition to starring.

Also Read: Anupam Kher signs a Woody Allen film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.