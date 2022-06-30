Cameron Diaz will be back in action quite literally! Years after having declared that she would be retiring from acting following a decades-long career, the Charlie’s Angels star is ready to make a comeback starring in a Netflix film alongside Jamie Foxx.

Cameron Diaz announces comeback with Jamie Foxx in Netflix action-comedy film

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made via Foxx’s social media, where he posted audio of him, Diaz and NFL star Tom Brady talking. “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful at unretiring,” Brady is heard saying. On her Instagram Story, Diaz posted a confirmation of the news with the caption, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I’m so excited; it’s going to be a fun!”

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

The project brings Diaz and Foxx back together after their collaborations on the 2014 Annie remake and the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday, which served as Diaz’s last acting role before “retiring.” The last time Cameron appeared onscreen was in 2014, during which time she premiered three movies, The Other Woman with Leslie Man, Sex Tape with Jason Segel, and a remake of Annie.

Beau Bauman will produce for Good One Productions, along with Gordon for his Exhibit A banner. The film is being directed by Seth Gordon from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien and Mark McNair will executive produce. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Foxx predicts that production will start later this year. After starring in her last onscreen role, Diaz first talked about her retirement in 2018 and, in subsequent interviews, has explained the reason behind her retiring.

“When you’re making a movie, it’s a perfect excuse. They own you,” Diaz said. “You’re there for 12 hours a day. For months on end, you have no time for anything else. I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it,” she said in a conversation with Gwenyth Paltrow posted online by Paltrow’s Goop.

