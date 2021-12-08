Universal’s comedy Strays has finalized its voice-cast. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte will voice-star in the movie, a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy being directed by Josh Greenbaum.

Strays is the filmmaker’s follow-up to his feature breakout, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. According to the Hollywood reporter, Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner.

The movie shot in the fall and now heads into postproduction. The canine characters are being created via visual effects.

On the work front, Will Ferrell can currently be seen in The Shrink Next Door, an Apple TV miniseries that adapts the true crime psychological drama podcast of the same name. The triple threat, who via his company Gloria Sanchez Productions produced Barb and Star, next star in Apple’s upcoming Christmas-themed musical film Spirited opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Jamie Foxx, who voiced the lead in Pixar’s Oscar-winning Soul, will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has two projects in the can: They Cloned Tyrone, with John Boyega, as well as Day Shift, opposite Dave Franco, both of which will hit Netflix next year. His memoir, “Act Like You Got Some Sense”, was released in October.

Will Forte was most recently seen in the streaming series Flipped and heard as the voice of characters in Scoob! and The Willoughbys. He’s lent his voice to Lord and Miller’s Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie (the latter also featuring the voicework of Ferrell as well). He is developing MacGruber as a series, which would also reunite original castmates Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, as a series for Peacock.

Erik Feig’s Picturestart, Greenbaum and Louis Leterrier as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller are acting as producers. Jessica Switch is executive producing and Julia Hammer is co-producing for Picturestart. Nikki Baida will executive produce for Lord Miller. Senior vp production development Jeyun Munford and director of development Tony Ducret will oversee for Universal.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell switch places to pull a prank on Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.