Last Updated 08.12.2021 | 10:27 AM IST

Shreyas Talpade is the voice of Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa-The Rise

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The trailer of the much anticipated pan-India film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil was unveiled late on Monday night. The Hindi trailer of the film was released on Tuesday afternoon. The trailer of the film which gives a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa's life of sandalwood smuggling has been well received. Actor Shreyas Talpade is the voice of Allu Arjun's character for the Hindi version.

Shreyas Talpade took to Twitter to share the Hindi trailer of Pushpa-The Rise Part 1 and announce that he is the voice for the titular role in Hindi. "Extremely happy & honored to be the Voice of India’s most Powerful & Stylish actor Allu Arjun in PUSHPA (Hindi),” he tweeted.


Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise that will hit the cinemas on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film is all about red sandalwood smuggling. It also marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh essays the ole of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who will be locking horns with Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

