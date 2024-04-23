Welcome to the Jungle’s grand dance number to feature 500 background dancers along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other 28 actors

Touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year, Welcome to the Jungle promises audiences a grand cinematic experience with its special blend of music, comedy, and thrilling action. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the makers of this fun-filled franchise's third installment have brought together the entire star cast to create a massive dance number. For the first time ever, over 30 actors will unite for a song, which will also feature more than 500 background dancers. The song has been choreographed by the legendary Ganesh Acharya and composed by Anand Raj Anand.

Welcome to the Jungle’s grand dance number to feature 500 background dancers along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other 28 actors

Made on a massive budget, Welcome to the Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. The actors will come together for the shoot of the song at the end of this month (April). A magnificent set for the shoot of the song has been created in Mumbai.

The film announcement video gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the film. All eyes are on this song now! Base Industries Group presents Welcome To The Jungle, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan, slated for a grand theatrical release in Christmas week, on December 20, 2024.

Also Read: From Animal Park to Welcome To The Jungle: 7 Franchise movies we are excitedly looking forward to

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.