comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.04.2024 | 4:02 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Welcome to the Jungle’s grand dance number to feature 500 background dancers along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other 28 actors

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Welcome to the Jungle’s grand dance number to feature 500 background dancers along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other 28 actors

en Bollywood News Welcome to the Jungle’s grand dance number to feature 500 background dancers along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other 28 actors

The song has been choreographed by the legendary Ganesh Acharya and composed by Anand Raj Anand.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year, Welcome to the Jungle promises audiences a grand cinematic experience with its special blend of music, comedy, and thrilling action. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the makers of this fun-filled franchise's third installment have brought together the entire star cast to create a massive dance number. For the first time ever, over 30 actors will unite for a song, which will also feature more than 500 background dancers. The song has been choreographed by the legendary Ganesh Acharya and composed by Anand Raj Anand.

Welcome to the Jungle's grand dance number to feature 500 background dancers along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other 28 actors

Welcome to the Jungle’s grand dance number to feature 500 background dancers along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and other 28 actors

Made on a massive budget, Welcome to the Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. The actors will come together for the shoot of the song at the end of this month (April). A magnificent set for the shoot of the song has been created in Mumbai.

The film announcement video gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the film. All eyes are on this song now! Base Industries Group presents Welcome To The Jungle, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan, slated for a grand theatrical release in Christmas week, on December 20, 2024.

Also Read: From Animal Park to Welcome To The Jungle: 7 Franchise movies we are excitedly looking forward to 

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is confirmed for…

The Sabarmati Report to be released on…

Amitabh Bachchan buys land in Alibaug worth…

‘Jabra Fan’ case: Supreme Court rules in…

Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma ties the…

Pen Studios announces the release of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification