As per the latest reports, the talented actress Sonnalli Seygall, widely recognized for her role in the hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is embarking on a new chapter in her life. Today, in Mumbai, she is all set to exchange vows with her beloved, Ashesh Sajnani. This joyous occasion comes after a significant journey together, as the couple has been in a loving relationship for the past five years. The couple has chosen to celebrate this momentous occasion surrounded by their nearest and dearest, ensuring that the day remains truly special and meaningful.

Wedding bells ringing for Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani in Mumbai: Report

As per Hindustan Times, a source close to the actor confirmed the news saying, “It is going to be an intimate afternoon affair with only her close friends by her side. She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise.”

According to the report, Sonnalli Seygall's pre-wedding celebrations have kicked off, beginning with a delightful Mehendi ceremony held on Monday, June 5. The event witnessed the presence of the couple's family members and friends from the entertainment industry. Additionally, it was mentioned that Sonnalli had a memorable bachelorette party earlier in May.

In December of the previous year, the news portal had initially shared the information regarding the couple's dating status. Following the publication of this news, the couple has deliberately refrained from making any official statements or addressing their relationship publicly. Despite the ongoing speculation, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship details away from the limelight, allowing them to enjoy their connection in a more intimate and private manner.

On the work front, Sonnalli Seygall will next star in Noorani Chehra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon.

Also Read: Sonnalli Seygall looks sizzling hot in skimpy bikini during her Turkey vacation; see photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.