Anil Sharma’s Partition drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha created history on its release in 2001 on many counts. It not only proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all times, it even beat the far more hyped and sophisticated Lagaan, which was released on the same day, June 15, 2001.

22 years after making history, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha returns with extra scenes

Now Gadar producers Zee Studios are all set to re-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha two months ahead of its sequel, which opens in August.

The original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been completely re-mastered at a staggering cost of Rs. 2 crores. Not only that, but the newly enhanced viewing experience would also offer audiences extra scenes that were not a part of the film when it originally opened.

Zee will release the refurbished version of Gadar in a selected number of theatres on Friday. The number of shows will increase as per the response to the film.

Anil Sharma’s Gadar is the epic saga of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), whose family is considered to be killed during the Partition. She marries Tara and starts her life afresh. But later she comes to know that her family is alive in Pakistan. When she visits her parents in Pakistan, her father Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri) confines her as he doesn’t approve her marriage with Tara. After knowing about Sakeena’s situation, Tara visits Pakistan with their son to get her back.

During one of my past conversations with Sunny Deol, the actor had said he had never worked in a film that had the emotional impact of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

22 years later it would be interesting to see how a new generation of audiences reacts to this fabulous fable of timeless love. Zee Studios is very confident of its product.

“Gadar is a film that never dated. With the enhanced sound and visuals, it will not only attract the staunch audience of the film but also bring in a new audience,” said a Zee personnel on the condition of anonymity.

