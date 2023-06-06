comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.06.2023 | 9:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh takes the centre stage; Prabhas delivers solid dialogues, watch 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh takes the centre stage; Prabhas delivers solid dialogues, watch 

en Bollywood News Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh takes the centre stage; Prabhas delivers solid dialogues, watch 

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, will be released on June 16. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a momentous celebration, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors – Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage along with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and music director Ajay-Atul launched the highly anticipated final trailer of Adipurush at Tirupati. Offering a glimpse into Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh and the valor, power and triumph of good over evil that the film embodies, Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki, this trailer has further intensified the anticipation for the film's release on June 16, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting the full splendour of Adipurush.

Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh takes the centre stage; Prabhas delivers solid dialogues, watch 

Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh takes the centre stage; Prabhas delivers solid dialogues, watch 

In a magnificent and grand spectacle, Tirupati witnessed the splendid unveiling of the final trailer. The dedication and passion of the team behind this epic tale were evident, as they delivered a power-packed act on the epic followed by an iconic performance of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ The reverberation of these words filled the air, accompanied by dazzling fireworks, enhancing the sense of celebration. 

The team spoke about how this golden chapter of history remains relevant in today's time, entertaining and educating audiences, especially the youth. However, the true captivator was Prabhas himself! With his immense fan following, he sent the crowd into frenzy, adding to the excitement of the occasion. The anticipation among fans soared as they eagerly awaited glimpses of Prabhas portraying the mighty Raghav on the silver screen.

The anticipation surrounding this epic saga is rising high, as fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the film's release. The collective efforts of the team promise a cinematic experience that will leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers. With each passing day, the excitement swells, as the extraordinary tale of Adipurush draws nearer, ready to enrapture audiences with its extraordinary tale of love, loyalty, and devotion.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Also Read: Prabhas seeks divine blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of Adipurush event

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, now…

Vatsal Sheth to enter Colors’ show Naagin 6…

Swara Bhaskar announces pregnancy with…

Shekhar Kapur's Masoom sequel in the works,…

Netflix drops Lust Stories 2 teaser!…

Urvashi Rautela's false claims exposed…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification