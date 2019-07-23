WAR: Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff’s face-off to get facelift

Here is news straight from the horse’s mouth. The Hrithik Roshan–Tiger Shroff starrer War which release on the day of peace Gandhi Jayanti, just got a lot bigger. Yash Raj Films has decided to pump up and amplify the impact of the climactic combat between Roshan and Shroff.

Not that it wasn’t a big affair to begin with. Let’s just say now after the game-changing success if Hrithik’s Super 30, Yash Raj has the confidence to pump up the adrenaline level higher than earlier conceived.

A source close to the development says four action directors from America are being summoned to ensure the climactic fight attains the pinnacles of excitement and thrill never seen before in Indian cinema.

Both Hrithik and Tiger are being specially trained individually for the combat. Fans of the two are in for a glorious treat, we guess. Says Tiger, “I am Hrithik Sir’s biggest fan. He is my biggest source of inspiration. Just standing in the same frame with him is a dream for me. To actually do action and dance with him is like a surreal experience. I keep pinching myself.”

