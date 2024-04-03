The event, scheduled for April 15 at The Nines in Juhu, Mumbai, has generated significant buzz online.

Enigmatic internet personality Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is offering fans a chance to meet him at a unique event in Mumbai. The event, titled "Orry's Party," will be held on April 15 at The Nines in Juhu, Mumbai, starting at 8 pm. However, unlike typical meet-and-greets, access comes with a twist.

To secure a spot at Orry's Party, fans must purchase a limited-edition T-shirt. These exclusive shirts feature Orry's face and one of his now-viral one-liners. According to Orry, these shirts were originally intended "for close friends and colleagues." Despite the paid entry, Orry promises an equal experience for all guests. Taking to Instagram, he assured fans that he would personally greet every attendee, regardless of the number present.

Orry has become a social media sensation known for his humour and the mystery surrounding his profession. He has been photographed with a wide range of celebrities, from Bollywood stars to Hollywood A-listers.

Orry's antics often land him in the headlines. Most recently, he sparked a discussion with photos of himself alongside singer Rihanna, who was performing at a pre-wedding event in India. However, Orry later admitted that the encounter was staged and he initially didn't recognize Rihanna.

Another headline-grabbing moment came during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, where Orry revealed he and his "minions" were already planning his downfall and subsequent comeback.

