comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.04.2024 | 4:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Want to meet Orry? All you need is Rs 2500; deets inside 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Want to meet Orry? All you need is Rs 2500; deets inside 

en Bollywood News Want to meet Orry? All you need is Rs 2500; deets inside 

The event, scheduled for April 15 at The Nines in Juhu, Mumbai, has generated significant buzz online.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Enigmatic internet personality Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is offering fans a chance to meet him at a unique event in Mumbai. The event, titled "Orry's Party," will be held on April 15 at The Nines in Juhu, Mumbai, starting at 8 pm. However, unlike typical meet-and-greets, access comes with a twist.

Want to meet Orry? All you need is Rs 2500; deets inside 

Want to meet Orry? All you need is Rs 2500; deets inside 

To secure a spot at Orry's Party, fans must purchase a limited-edition T-shirt. These exclusive shirts feature Orry's face and one of his now-viral one-liners. According to Orry, these shirts were originally intended "for close friends and colleagues." Despite the paid entry, Orry promises an equal experience for all guests. Taking to Instagram, he assured fans that he would personally greet every attendee, regardless of the number present.

Orry has become a social media sensation known for his humour and the mystery surrounding his profession.  He has been photographed with a wide range of celebrities, from Bollywood stars to Hollywood A-listers.

Orry's antics often land him in the headlines.  Most recently, he sparked a discussion with photos of himself alongside singer Rihanna, who was performing at a pre-wedding event in India. However, Orry later admitted that the encounter was staged and he initially didn't recognize Rihanna.

Another headline-grabbing moment came during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, where Orry revealed he and his "minions" were already planning his downfall and subsequent comeback.

Also Read: JioCinema lines up Orry, Badshah, Ravi Kishan and Munawar Faruqui on Day 1 of IPL 2024

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yas Island Plays Host to IIFA Utsavam 2024…

Boman Irani marks four years of his…

FWICE proposes Ashoke Pandit’s name as a…

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Pushpa 2 – The Rule to…

Election Commision of India ropes in…

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor confirms Varun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification