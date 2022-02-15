American actresses Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall have been set to host the 94th Academy Awards, which is returning to an emcee format for the first time since 2018. The trio of hosts that includes comedy veterans Sykes and Schumer indicates a plan to get some humour injected into the proceedings, though it’s unclear how the duties will be meted out among the three.

According to Variety, the official announcement is expected to be made on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday. ABC is airing the awards ceremony March 27. The Academy first approached Dwayne Johnson, who took a pass. Entreaties to tandems like Pete Davidson and John Mulaney, and Steve Martin and Martin Short, also didn’t work. Along the way, Oscar cast producer Will Packer shifted to a plan to have three pairs of hosts. Many were asked, but it looks like Sykes, Schumer and Hall will run solo, each hosting a leg of the telecast.

This year’s Oscars return to full capacity at the Dolby as the latest Omicron variety continues to subside. Last week, it was confirmed that the Academy will not be requiring shots, just a recent negative test, to attend. Masks also might be jettisoned.

As for the movies in the hunt this year, Netflix’s The Power of the Dog leads all nominees with 12 going in, with Warner Bros/Legendary’s tentpole Dune second with 10. Other movies in the key races for the March 27 Oscar ceremony include specialty fare like Japan’s International Feature Oscar submission Drive My Car, Belfast and CODA.

