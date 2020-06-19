Bollywood Hungama

Vivek Agnihotri reveals he chose Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji didn’t release him

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There are a lot of speculations regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. While the police are still investigating for the possible trigger, according to the reports, Sushant had stopped taking his medicines for depression. There are people guessing multiple reasons including the professional feuds and lack of films in his kitty. The police have been questioning 10 of his closest family members and friends to get an insight into the case.

Vivek Agnihotri reveals he chose Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji didn’t release him

Director Vivek Agnihotri, took to his Twitter to share an artwork apt for Sushant Singh Rajput, like all the other celebrities. However, one of his followers told him that it would have been better had he roped him in for a film. To which, Vivek replied that he did, but Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji refused to release him. The Hate Story franchise always ropes in a set of new characters and storyline and if things had worked out, Sushant Singh Rajput would have been in the first film.

Take a look at his tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immersed his ashes in the Ganges yesterday.

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani urges people to let Sushant Singh Rajput’s family grieve in peace, calls out those showing fake concern

New notification