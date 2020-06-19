Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.06.2020 | 9:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, minor girl from Port Blair kills herself by suicide

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, which is believed to be a suicide, is something we are still coping with. Not just the actor's family, but his fans, friends, colleagues and admirers also grieve the loss. Meanwhile, a minor girl in Port Blair reportedly killed herself, days after the actor's death.

As per reports, the 15-year-old girl was depressed after Sushant's death, and kept writing about him in her diary. However, she did not leave any suicide note behind.

This is not the first time that a young fan died by suicide after the actor's demise. Some days back, a class 10 student from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, also killed himself. He reportedly left a suicide note that read, "If he can, why can't I".

Mumbai Police has taken over the investigation around Sushant's death, and has spoken to his father KK Singh and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty among others. It is reported that a nummber of big producers from the industry as well as Sushant's assistants, manager and friends will also be questioned.

Tags : , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Randeep Hooda to shoot Mard in Lucknow

‘No newcomer should go through such…

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking…

Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of…

Ali Fazal’s mother passes away in Lucknow;…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he had suicidal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification