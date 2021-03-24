Earlier today, Salman Khan was spotted at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. A few hours later, the actor took to his social media handle to reveal that he took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Salman Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and wrote, "Took my first dose of vaccine today.."

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021



Several film personalities have taken the COVID-19 vaccine shot in the month of March. Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nagarjuna are some of the film celebrities who took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra in the past few weeks and several Bollywood celebrities have been infected by the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. His next release is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will hit the theatres on May 13.

