Amazon Prime Video today announced the global release of the Marathi horror-thriller Bali, starring one of Marathi cinema’s most revered actors Swapnil Joshi, along with Pooja Sawant and Samarth Jadhav. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Furia, (Lapachhapi and its recent Hindi remake, Amazon Original Movie Chhorii), and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar’s GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment and Media Solutions Private Limited), Bali is set to premiere on Prime Video on 9 December in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Bali is about the life of a widowed, middle-class father, Shrikant (Swapnil Joshi), which takes an unexpected turn when his 7-year-old son Mandar (Samarth Jadhav) collapses and is referred to a Jan Sanjeevani hospital for a detailed diagnosis. Things change when Mandar starts talking to a mysterious nurse, who he claims is staying in the abandoned part of the hospital.

“Amazon Prime Video has always strived to bring its viewers content that stand out in terms of storytelling, layered narratives, and compelling performances,” said Manish Menghani, head of acquisition, India content, Amazon Prime Video. “Following the love that consumers have showered on Chhorii, we are thrilled to continue our association with Vishal Furia, who is attempting to redefine the horror genre in India. With a stellar cast, including Swapnil Joshi, Bali adds further value to our ever-expanding language content portfolio.”

Director Vishal Furia added, “As a genre, I have been drawn to horror and it’s been my constant effort to break new ground with every film in this space. The best kind of horror films are psychological, which create empathy for characters despite their basic premise being far from reality. The more we believe what we are watching, the more immersive the experience becomes. This is exactly what Bali is about, dealing with a gamut of emotions, fear being the biggest among them all. I would like to thank producers Arjun and Kartk for believing in the work I do. After the overwhelming response to Chhorii, I am looking forward to audiences’ reaction to this film upon its release on Amazon Prime Video.”

Producers Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar of GSEAMS added: “There is no denying that horror as a genre appeals to a vast expanse of audience. However, it calls for a lot of authenticity and precision in the narrative to become a success. With Bali, our attempt has always been to present new-age content that is immersive and appealing to the audiences. We are extremely thrilled that we will be able to take this story—steered by director Vishal Furia, who specializes in this genre, and woven with brilliant performances by versatile actors like Swapnil Joshi and Pooja Sawant—to a global audience through Amazon Prime Video.”

