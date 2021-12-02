comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.12.2021 | 7:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra found dead in his apartment in Mumbai

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Brahma Mishra, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Lalit in the web series Mirzapur was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's suburban Versova. Reportedly, the actor was found dead on the bathroom floor of his house where he lives alone.

Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra found dead in his apartment in Mumbai

The cause of his death has not been ascertained and the body has been sent for an autopsy. The police suspect that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest. As per reports, the apartment was locked from the inside. The police have filed a case of accidental death.

Mishra was living alone at his flat for the past four years. The police said that he was last seen a few days ago, adding that the body was partially decomposed. The neighbours informed the cops after a stench came from the flat. The police used a duplicate key to enter the apartment and found Mishra's body in the bathroom. There were no visible injury marks on the body.

Mishra is also known for his roles in movies like Haseen Dillruba, Kesari, and Chor Chor Super Chor.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vishal Furia's spine-chilling horror…

Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline to star in…

Alec Baldwin breaks down in first interview…

Shabana Azmi sheds 10 kilos; to play slim…

YRF Entertainment announces first web series…

Jaya Bachchan to play a Halwai; to attempt…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification