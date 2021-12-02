Academy Award winning actors Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline are set to star in the Apple’s thriller series Disclaimer. The project will be helmed by director Alfonso Cuarón, as reported by variety.

According to Variety, Disclaimer is said to be based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Cuarón is currently under an overall deal at Apple, with Disclaimer being the first project ordered to series under the deal.Disclaimer will also mark the first regular live-action television role of Kline’s career.

Cuarón’s most recent feature was the critically-acclaimed film Roma, on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. The film won three Oscars: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for Cuarón. He has been nominated for six Oscars throughout his career, winning three — his two for Romaand best director for Gravity, which he also co-wrote and produced.

On the work front, Kline is known for his work in film and on the stage, having won an Oscar for A Fish Called Wanda. His other noted film roles include Sophie’s Choice, The Big Chill, In and Out, Silverado, and Cry Freedom. In television, he has provided the voice of Mr. Fischoeder on the hit animated series Bob’s Burgers since the show began, earning himself an Emmy nomination in 2017 for best voice over performance.

Cate Blanchett, on the other hand, recently starred in the FX limited series Mrs. America, for which she picked up an Emmy nomination for best actress in a limited series in 2020. She is a six-time Oscar nominee, winning two of the awards for her work in Blue Jasmine and The Aviator. She has also starred in films such as Noteson a Scandal, Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Carol, and The Lord of the Rings.

Alfonso Cuarón is writing the adaptation and will also direct and executive produce Disclaimer, under his Esperanto Filmoj banner along with Gabriela Rodriguez. Blanchett will executive produce in addition to starring. Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin are also executive producers. Academy Award-winner Emmanuel Lubezki will serve as director of photography alongside Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel.

