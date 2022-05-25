comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2022 | 12:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in animated feature Garfield

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Samuel L. Jackson is joining Chris Pratt in the upcoming animated Garfield movie currently in the works at Alcon Entertainment. Jackson will play a brand-new character, Garfield’s father, Vic.

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in animated feature Garfield

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in animated feature Garfield

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt was earlier announced to voice the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating comic strip feline Garfield in the new animated movie based on a script written by David Reynolds and directed by Mark Dindal. Sony Pictures is distributing globally (excluding China).

DNEG Animation is animating and producing the film with Alcon Entertainment. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner are producing alongside Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, as well as DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb, with Davis, Amuse’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost executive producing.

The upcoming animated film will be the first in the Garfield franchise since 2009, following the movie Garfield’s Pet Force. Meanwhile, the live-action/computer animated hybrid films Garfield: The Movie and Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties hit theaters in 2004 and 2006 respectively, with Bill Murray voicing the lasagna-loving feline.

Samuel L. Jackson, most recently, starred in Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. He will next appear in the highly anticipated Disney+ series Secret Invasion coming out later this year. In 2023, Jackson will return to the big screen with two roles in the MCU, reprising his role as Nick Fury in both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels.

The upcoming Garfield film is set to bow on November 22, 2023.

Also Read: Samuel L. Jackson receives his first-ever Oscar as Lifetime Achievement Award from longtime friend Denzel Washington

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vir Das in association with Great State…

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara…

Aamir Khan to host IPL 2022 finale ahead of…

Akshay Kumar and Yash Raj Films to host…

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress…

SCOOP: After Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification