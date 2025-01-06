Bhushan Kumar teams up with acclaimed director Rajkumar Periasamy for his Pan-India film; project set to roll in 2025

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, has announced an exciting collaboration with acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy for a high-concept Pan-India film. The project is scheduled to commence production by the end of 2025.

Rajkumar Periasamy gained widespread recognition for his 2024 Tamil blockbuster Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. The film was both a critical and commercial success, celebrated for its gripping storytelling and cinematic brilliance. After completing his next directorial venture, a unique survival thriller with Dhanush in the lead, Rajkumar Periasamy will collaborate with Bhushan Kumar to create an ambitious film catering to audiences across India.

Talking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar said, “Rajkumar Periasamy has a distinctive voice as a filmmaker, and his work in Amaran showcases his exceptional storytelling abilities. At T-Series, we are committed to presenting diverse and impactful narratives. With Rajkumar onboard as a director, the intent is to create a high-concept feature film that resonates with cinema lovers nationwide. His vision and creativity will undoubtedly elevate this project to new heights.”

Rajkumar Periasamy shared his thoughts on the project, stating, “This collaboration is a significant milestone in my career. T-series and Bhushan Kumar sir’s passion for pushing cinematic boundaries aligns perfectly with my vision as a filmmaker. I am eager to craft a story that not only entertains but also connects with audiences across languages and cultures.”

Further details about the film are currently under wraps, but this collaboration reaffirms T-Series’ mission to deliver high-quality, audience-centric entertainment that appeals to a Pan-India audience.

