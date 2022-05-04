Viola Davis is reportedly in talks to return as Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series currently in the works at HBO Max.

Viola Davis in talks to headline Peacemaker spinoff series at HBO Max

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show would spin off from the streamer’s Peacemaker, which featured a couple of brief appearances from Davis’ Waller in its first season. Plot details are kept under wraps, but sources say the potential series would build on Davis’ appearance in the Peacemaker season finale, which debuted in February on HBO Max. Danielle Brooks’ character in the series, Leota Adebayo, is Waller’s daughter.

Viola Davis is also attached to executive produce the series. Christal Henry, who had previously worked on HBO Max’s Watchmen, will write and executive produce. James Gunn would executive produce along with Suicide Squad producer and Peacemaker executive producer Peter Safran. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Viola Davis played the role of Amanda Waller both for Gunn’s critically acclaimed The Suicide Squad and for the spinoff series Peacemaker. It marks the latest TV role for Davis, who won an Oscar for her performance in Fences. She also won widespread praise and an Emmy Award for her starring role in the ABC drama series How to Get Away With Murder. The four-time Oscar nominee currently stars in the Showtime limited series The First Lady as Michelle Obama. She was previously nominated for her work in the films Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Help, and Doubt.

