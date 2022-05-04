comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2022 | 12:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album Face The Sun sells 1.74 million copies in pre-orders surpassing their own records

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean group SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 4th full album Face The Sun has surpassed 1.74 million copies in pre-order album sales in just one week.

SEVENTEEN's upcoming album Face The Sun sells 1.74 million copies in pre-orders surpassing their own records

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album Face The Sun sells 1.74 million copies in pre-orders surpassing their own records

As Korea JoongAng Daily reports, the popular group’s upcoming album “Face the Sun,” sold over 1.74 million copies in preorders, according to group’s agency Pledis Entertainment and YG Plus on Tuesday. The band’s fourth full-length album is set to drop on May 27. The preorders surpassed SEVENTEEN's own record set by Attacca, the band's previous release in October last year, which sold 1.41 million copies in preorders.

With such strong presales, the upcoming album is reportedly expected to become the band's sixth million-selling album after An Ode (2019), Heng:garae (2020), Semicolon (2020), Your Choice (2021) and Attacca (2021). The last two albums sold over 1 million copies each in the first week of their release.

The13 member group is currently scheduled to hold its SEVENTEEN 2022 Japan Fanmeeting Hanabi concert in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on May 7 and 8, meeting approximately 60,000 fans.

Also Read: SEVENTEEN to release fourth full length album ‘Face the Sun’ on May 27, 2022

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tanushree Dutta injured in a road accident

Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast ‘Laal…

Sony Pictures International Productions…

Sonu Nigam responds to Ajay Devgn’s language…

Shahid Kapoor's heart-warming film Jersey…

Hema Malini thanks well-wishers and shares…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification