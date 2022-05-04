South Korean group SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 4th full album Face The Sun has surpassed 1.74 million copies in pre-order album sales in just one week.

As Korea JoongAng Daily reports, the popular group’s upcoming album “Face the Sun,” sold over 1.74 million copies in preorders, according to group’s agency Pledis Entertainment and YG Plus on Tuesday. The band’s fourth full-length album is set to drop on May 27. The preorders surpassed SEVENTEEN's own record set by Attacca, the band's previous release in October last year, which sold 1.41 million copies in preorders.

With such strong presales, the upcoming album is reportedly expected to become the band's sixth million-selling album after An Ode (2019), Heng:garae (2020), Semicolon (2020), Your Choice (2021) and Attacca (2021). The last two albums sold over 1 million copies each in the first week of their release.

The13 member group is currently scheduled to hold its SEVENTEEN 2022 Japan Fanmeeting Hanabi concert in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on May 7 and 8, meeting approximately 60,000 fans.

