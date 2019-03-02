Bollywood Hungama
Vinta Nanda SPEECHLESS after Alok Nath is roped in to play Judge in film about molestation case

BySubhash K. Jha

A news report about rape-alleged actor Alok Nath playing a judge pronouncing a sentence against a child molester in a forthcoming film, has left writer-director Vinta Nanda who has accused Nath of rape, speechless. “I don’t know what to say! When I heard about this ironical casting my mind, heart and soul was with Wing Commander Abhinandan. I couldn’t keep my eyes off the television screen because I wanted to see him as he stepped on Indian soil today,” says Vinta emotionally.

Vinta Nanda SPEECHLESS after Alok Nath is roped in to play Judge in film about molestation case

Her mind space is currently taken up with the violence at the border. “I’m praying for peace and wishing that the almighty grants us a nonviolent universe. I can’t think of anything else at the moment.”

At the moment she isn’t bothered with what her alleged rapist is doing. “This piece of news about Alok Nath acting in a film is irrelevant and has no effect upon what is actually going on in my heart.”

