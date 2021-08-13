Bollywood Hungama

Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak reunite after 17 years as hosts in satirical-comedy show Chalo Koi Baat Nahi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak are all set to reunite onscreen after 17 years as co-hosts in the upcoming satirical-comedy show, Chalo Koi Baat Nahi, on SonyLIV. his time both will be seen together on digital space.

Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak reunite after 17 years as hosts in satirical-comedy show Chalo Koi Baat Nahi

Talking about the show and reuniting with Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak says, "Collaborating with Ranvir has always been a fun, fruitful experience for me. I have known him for a very long time and we even started our careers together as TV hosts, so coming back again as co-hosts for Chalo Koi Baat Nahi is extremely exciting. This show is a new experience for us as it brings together a fantastic team and a very creative concept. Satirical sketches are unique since they need to balance comedy with attention to challenges and issues faced in our day-to-day life. As hosts, we need to ensure the audience is led from one sketch to another while keeping them engaged consistently. I look forward to the show's release on Sony LIV."

"Vinay and I have amazing chemistry that allows us to complement each other on-stage. I have always enjoyed working with him. Chalo Koi Baat Nahi is an incredible opportunity for comedians to explore their satirical skills. This was yet another wonderful experience working with Sony LIV, and I look forward to the audience enjoying our show," Ranvir adds.

The duo has previously worked together on shows like Ranvir Vinay Aur Kaun?, OYE, House Arrest, Duniya Goal Hain and Cricket Crazy on television.

Amit Tandon and Gursimran Khamba are the showrunners and have written the series as well. The episodes capture various pillars of modern India such as media, sports, hospitals, education, Bollywood, etc. There will be special acts by actors Kavita Kaushik, Karan Wahi, Vibha Chibber, Suresh Menon, comedians by Atul Khatri, Abish Matthew and social media influencers like Kriti Vij and Ankush Bahuguna amongst others.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

New notification