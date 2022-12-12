As per the makers, this is the first film to be shot in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Vikrant Massey has completed shooting Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming directorial venture titled 12th Fail. The film went on floors in October and was shot across various cities including, Chambal, Abra, Delhi, Mussoorie and Mumbai.

Vikrant Massey on shooting 12th Fail with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “In last 2 months, I have lived 6 to 8 months of my life”

As per the makers, this is the first movie to have been shot in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of Hindi medium UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) preparations. The film is inspired from real-life events and it encapsulates the story of aspiring IAS (Indian Aspirant Service) and IPS (Indian Police Service) students.

Chopra believes this is his best film acting wise. “I have a feeling that this could be my best-performed film till date,” he said in a statement. “When I started filming 12th Fail, I had no idea I would end up enjoying it this much that it would perhaps turn out to be one of my best films. Also, everyone in the crew was so young. I got to boss around kids half my age, while making a film about students. What else do I want in life?”

Sharing his reaction of the journey of shooting 12th Fail, Vikrant said, “My experience on this film was phenomenal. Probably the best experience I ever had. It is one of the most special stories that I am a part of and also one of the most challenging parts that I had to play. I’m really, really excited.”

About his experience of working with Chopra, he added, “Working with VVC was literally coming-of-age for me. Him, the actors, the whole crew, everyone was phenomenal. One thing that I want to say is that the entire journey of the character was very personal for me. In the last two months of filming I have lived 6 to 8 months of my life.”

12th Fail is slated for a summer 2023 release.

