Actress Mandira Bedi took to social media to share her frustrating experience at Mumbai's Terminal 2 airport, where she claimed to have lost her luggage while travelling with her children. However, Mumbai's International Airport has refuted her claims, stating that there have been no reported issues with the display systems or baggage handling during the specified timeframe.

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Mandira Bedi expressed her disappointment and labelled the situation as a "nightmare." She mentioned the lack of flight information displayed on the screens and conveyor belts, leading to confusion and chaos among the passengers. Mandira further described her own ordeal, stating that she had to search through multiple conveyor belts before finding one of her suitcases unattended. She criticised the situation, describing it as an unwelcoming experience after her travels.

Contrary to Mandira Bedi's account, a report by the Free Press Journal highlighted the response from Mumbai's International Airport authorities. According to their statement, there have been no issues reported with the Flight Information Display Systems (FIDs) or the baggage handling systems at Terminal 2 in the past three days. The airport authorities emphasised that the FIDs are constantly monitored, and there have been no breakdowns or downtimes reported by their teams or the airlines.

The airport sources also noted that no official complaints were received regarding the display systems or baggage handling on the ground or online. They pointed out that if there were issues with the FIDs, other passengers would have faced the same problem. Additionally, the sources mentioned that Mandira Bedi only utilised her Instagram story to voice her concerns, without specifically tagging the airport or the airline involved, making it difficult for them to investigate the matter thoroughly.

