Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar to direct Hrithik Roshan for the most expensive 3D project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan has managed to mesmerise the audience yet again with a stellar performance in Super 30. So much so, that the film has been made tax free in over 5 states including Maharashtra. The movie is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who taught underprivileged kids and prepared them for IIT entrance exams. Hrithik’s performance was straight-up soul stirring for the audience.

Now, we hear that Hrithik Roshan will come together with Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar for Ramayana 3D. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu with Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Lord Ram. Allu Arvind, Namit Malhotra, and Madhu Mantena will be producing this project and we hear that it is one of the most expensive projects we have seen, so far.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War with Tiger Shroff and as for Nitesh Tiwari, his next directorial Chhichhore stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

