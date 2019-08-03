Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.08.2019 | 5:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s digital directorial debut!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier today, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ali Abbas Zafar will be making his digital directorial debut with a political thriller series titled Tandav. This is the first time that Ali Abbas Zafar will be venturing in the digital world. He will also be soon producing a film with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in lead and there have been no other confirmations regarding the details of this project.

Saif Ali Khan to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s digital directorial debut!

While there have been no confirmations regarding the cast of Tandav, one of our trusted sources has revealed that none other than the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, has given his nod for the show. Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the second season of Sacred Games on Netflix. The series became an instant hit due to the stellar star cast and storyline, now with the second season less than two weeks away, the excitement has been on a high level among the fans. As of now, other than Saif Ali Khan, there have been no reports of other actors signing Tandav.

The series is surely going to be gripping and will be streamed in 2020 with the casting and storyline on the final stages. Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Laal Kaptaan and has already started shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar to make his digital directorial debut with Tandav

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake to star two of…

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar to make his…

SCOOP: Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore to release…

Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu wraps up her reunion…

Ishaan Khatter to romance Janhvi Kapoor in…

Fatima Sana Shaikh is thrilled as she…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification