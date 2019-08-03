Saif Ali Khan to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s digital directorial debut!

Earlier today, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ali Abbas Zafar will be making his digital directorial debut with a political thriller series titled Tandav. This is the first time that Ali Abbas Zafar will be venturing in the digital world. He will also be soon producing a film with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in lead and there have been no other confirmations regarding the details of this project.

While there have been no confirmations regarding the cast of Tandav, one of our trusted sources has revealed that none other than the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, has given his nod for the show. Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the second season of Sacred Games on Netflix. The series became an instant hit due to the stellar star cast and storyline, now with the second season less than two weeks away, the excitement has been on a high level among the fans. As of now, other than Saif Ali Khan, there have been no reports of other actors signing Tandav.

The series is surely going to be gripping and will be streamed in 2020 with the casting and storyline on the final stages. Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Laal Kaptaan and has already started shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman.

