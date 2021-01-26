Actor Vidyut Jammwal and filmmaker Vipul Shah are once again coming together for the action-packed film. This time, it is titled Sanak and the first posters were unveiled on Republic Day 2021. The teaser poster released by the makers looks intriguing, showing an isolated hospital bed with bloodstains all over it and a gun, mysterious in all its ways. As it turns out, it is a remake of a Hollywood flick.

According to the reports, Sanak is an official Hindi remake of the 2002 Denzel Washington film, John Q. The film has gone on the floor in Mumbai and the makers plan to wrap up the film by March 2021. The film promises to be an action-thriller.

John Q, directed by Nick Cassavetes, is a story of John Q Archibald who lives with his wife Denise and 9-year-old son Michael. When Michael needs an emergency heart transplant which can't be afforded due to their financial issues, John vows to do anything to keep his son alive. He takes a hospital emergency room hostage when he finds out that his insurance won't cover his son's heart transplant.

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra who is making her Bollywood debut feature in pivotal roles. Presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures, Sanak is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Verma.

