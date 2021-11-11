Bollywood Hungama

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy to star in an upcoming romantic comedy-drama

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

In what could easily be termed as a dream cast, Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment collaborate to bring together a fantastic quartet - Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy, who are all set to fire up the screens in an upcoming, yet untitled romantic comedy-drama, to be directed by leading ad film-maker, Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy to star in an upcoming romantic comedy-drama

The casting is eclectic and electrifying, with the coming together of the dazzling Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, who shot into overnight stardom with Applause’s very own breakthrough show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The ravishing Ileana D’Cruz and Hollywood heartthrob Sendhil Ramamurthy also turn up their incredible charm and add to this absolute cracker of a foursome.

The film, a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships, marks Applause’s foray into the big screen experience and this second collaboration with Ellipsis (after the Tahira Kashyap Khurrana-directed Sharmajee Ki Beti) promises to be 2022’s ultimate date movie.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says, “The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. While alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We’re also excited to partner with Ellipsis once again, to bring this witty, charming and passionate story to life.”

Producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer, partners at Ellipsis Entertainment state, “The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We were keen to tackle relationship fatigue by coming up with something that is dynamic, nuanced, relatable, uplifting and humorous, all in the same breath. This is probably the story of your life or definitely one that you’ve seen one or more of your friends go through. With a formidable cast, script and director, Applause and Ellipsis are truly excited about this multi-starrer.”

Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta tells us, "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe- honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."

The film is currently filming in locations across Mumbai and Ooty.

