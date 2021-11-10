Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 8:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan might resume Atlee’s film from this month?

Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has a bunch of projects lined up in his kitty. From the espionage thriller Pathan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, he has too many projects lined up. However, for the past few weeks, the actor was very much occupied in his son Aryan Khan's 'Drug On Cruise' case.

As he was totally engaged in Aryan's case, he was unable to shoot for his movies and commercials. As a result, the dates of his co-stars were released by the respective production houses. After that, there were rumours from the sets of Atlee's next film that Nayanthara opted out of the project and moved on to another film due to date clashes. However, it was later denied by sources close to the actress.

Now according to a report by a daily, Nayanthara had returned to Atlee and SRK’s film. In the film, the actress will be playing an investigative officer. Earlier, in Shah Rukh's absence Nayanthara had continued to shoot for the film and at times shot with his body double. While various reports also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will be also resuming the shoot for Pathan in Spain in December.

ALSO READ:Nayanthara to play an investigating cop in Shah Rukh Khan’s next

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification