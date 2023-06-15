Vicky Kaushal is the man of the moment as his last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office in India. The things around the actor have heated up as he is flooded with offers from all across. But the latest we hear is that his next comedy, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, is all set to be delayed from its already announced date of August 25.

Vicky Kaushal’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam release delayed; will now release in 2024

Sources close to the development inform that Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam has been delayed from its already announced date of August 25. "The post production of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is taking longer and the final edit is yet to be locked. Taking in account all the factors, the film will now release only in 2024," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to the source, the film will be ready by October, but then, Vicky requested Karan to delay it to 2024. "Vicky doesn't want any film to arrive close to his ambitious Sam Manekshaw biopic. So he requested Karan to delay it further by 4 months and it was an instant yes from KJo. They are now on the look out for a new date in 2024," the source added.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk in lead.

