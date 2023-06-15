Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn seems to have the busiest year ahead as he is preparing for shooting schedule as he takes on highly anticipated franchises and delves into a supernatural thriller. As per reports, it is revealed that Jio Cinema has secured the rights to stream three of Ajay Devgn's films including Black Magic, Raid 2, and Drishyam 3, post their theatrical release.

JioCinema secures exclusive streaming rights for 3 Ajay Devgn films including Black Magic, Raid 2 & Drishyam 3 post its release: Report

As per Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “It’s a 3-film deal cracked by Jio Cinema with Kumar Mangat, who is producing all the 3 projects. The producer has done a blanket deal for a huge amount, which has been kept under wraps for now. The biggest value has been allotted to Drishyam 3, followed by Raid 2 and Black Magic,”

Additionally, it was also mentioned that the commencement of filming for the movie Black Magic is expected to go on floors within the upcoming days. The renowned filmmaker and recipient of the National Award, Vikas Bahl, will be helming the project, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

The source also added, “While Black Magic is a supernatural thriller based on Gujarati film Vash, which will be shot at varied locations over a period of 40 days, Raid 2 is presently in the scripting stage. It will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta, who at present is trying to work out the screenplay for this dramatic thriller. It is expected to go on floors in Summer of 2024.”

The source informed, “After Vash and before Raid is Singham Again for Ajay. The Rohit Shetty film is expected to take off in August this year and will be shot at varied locations over a period of 8 months.”

Ajay Devgn has a lineup of films including Maidaan, Auro Mein Kaha Dum Tha, and an upcoming film directed by Abhishek Kapur, which is currently untitled.

