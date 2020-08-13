Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.08.2020 | 12:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal starts prepping for his first comedy film with YRF, details inside

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal was spotted entering YRF yesterday and his picture pretty much confirmed the on-going rumour that he has been signed by Aditya Chopra for a comedy! We have now learned that the talented actor started his preparation from yesterday at YRF with full safety precautions in place for the same. Vicky’s film is part of Adi’s ambitious plan YRF Project 50 that celebrates the 50 glorious years of Yash Raj Films!

Vicky Kaushal starts prepping for his first comedy film with YRF, details inside

“Vicky was spotted at YRF because he has formal meetings with Adi and he has also started prepping for the role. The audience will see a never seen before avatar of Vicky and he wants to give it his all! Adi trusts Vicky’s ability to deliver outstanding performance and has trusted him to headline this film that is part of YRF Project 50 - the 50 years’ celebration of India’s first and only integrated studio in India!” informs a trade source on conditions of anonymity.

The trade source also says, “Vicky will be prepping at YRF extensively before he starts shooting the film in October. Of course, YRF has made all plans for him to prepare with all safety measures in place for him. Adi and Vicky have been exchanging notes on the film and his role regularly and Vicky is extremely excited about the project. It Is being said that the film enables Vicky to give a performance to watch out for!”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal’s next with Yash Raj Films to go on floors in November

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dwayne Johnson becomes the highest paid…

Priyanka Chopra has finished writing her own…

Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for…

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat…

Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification