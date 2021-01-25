On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day tomorrow, the Hindi film Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead will be re-released in theatres. The film directed by Aditya Dhar was first released in January, 2019.

Uri is a dramatized account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack following Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army who plays the leading role in the events. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gauatm, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The film also won four National Awards including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography and Best Background score.

Theatres across India were allowed to re-open in mid-October last year with 50% capacity. While Bollywood is yet to release their major films in theatres, the exhibitors and theatre owners are trying to get people back to the cinema halls. Richa Chadha's Madam Chief Minister was the latest film to hit the theaters on January 22.

