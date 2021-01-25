Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.01.2021 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air in February? Here’s what we know

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched shows with the celebrities coming in and a new set of stints prepared for episodes freshly. The show first aired in 2018 and even though there have been a few changes in the star cast of the show, host Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and a few others have been constants. Knowing that the lockdown had a massive impact on most of the businesses, it looks like The Kapil Sharma Show has also taken a hit.

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air in February Here’s what we know

There are reports of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air mid-February because of the lack of promotions of films and live audiences. The makers have decided to pull the plug on the show and are hoping to bounce back once things are normal. Quashing all the rumours of a revamp, the makers are skeptical of the future of the show for now. With multiple celebrities gracing the show, the show will be truly missed by the viewers.

The show currently stars Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek among others and with Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni expecting her second baby, it’s fitting that he takes a break from work.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma reveals why he ran away during his marriage ceremony

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BTS to release 'BE (Essential Edition)' on…

Legendary talk show titan Larry King passes…

MONSTA X to release their Japanese single…

GOT7's Jackson Wang's Team Wang label to…

Kim Seon-ho to have a cameo in Im Siwan and…

Warner Bros sets Wonka prequel for 2023…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification