Producer Dinesh Vijan has reportedly postponed the release of his much-anticipated film Pooja Meri Jaan. The movie, originally slated for a November 2024 release, will now hit theaters in early 2025. This decision is said to be influenced by the upcoming release of Chhaava, a historical drama featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Pooja Meri Jaan postponed to 2025 to make way for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: Report

A Clash of Genres

Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati, explores the sensitive issue of stalking, while Chhaava is a biopic about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Despite the different genres—one dealing with a contemporary social issue and the other being a historical drama—the two films carry significant weight in terms of storytelling. A report by Mid-Day stated that releasing both films in close succession could result in neither project receiving the attention it deserves.

The report quoted a source saying, “It is a special film for Dinesh because it belongs to a genre that his production house hasn’t explored so far. He was looking for the right time to bring the film to cinemas, and has finally slotted it for early 2025.”

Packed 2024 Calendar Leads to Pooja Meri Jaan’s Delay

Besides Chhaava, the final quarter of 2024 is jam-packed with major releases. November alone will see two Diwali blockbusters—Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Following closely in December, Chhaava is set to premiere on the first Friday, while Varun Dhawan’s Baby John will arrive just in time for Christmas.

"The team wants to do justice to the ambitious biopic, in terms of promotions and buzz," says a source. With such competition, releasing Pooja Meri Jaan during the same period could hinder its success. The insider added, "They didn’t want such an important message to be lost in the flurry of big-ticket, mainstream releases. Pushing it to next year felt right.”

With Dinesh Vijan now scheduling Pooja Meri Jaan for 2025, he aims to provide the film with ample breathing room. This delay will ensure that both Pooja Meri Jaan and Chhaava get the attention they merit from audiences and critics alike.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, will be released in December 2024 as planned. Meanwhile, Pooja Meri Jaan, starring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur, promises to take on a critical subject that resonates with modern audiences.

