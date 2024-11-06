Citara's focus on tier-II and tier-III cities reflects a strategic move to capitalize on the growing demand for entertainment options in these rapidly developing regions.

Film producer Tutu Sharma is set to launch Citara, a new multiplex chain specifically designed to cater to the entertainment needs of audiences in tier-II and tier-III cities. Citara's focus on tier-II and tier-III cities reflects a strategic move to capitalize on the growing demand for entertainment options in these rapidly developing regions.

As per a report in Economic Times, Tutu Sharma, founder, Citara Entertainment, said, “There is a section of the audience who wants to watch films in theatres. This audience wants to watch films at a ticket price which is reasonably priced. We want to cater to this audience.”

A recent study by JLL India highlights a surge in retail space across these cities, with an estimated 25 million square feet of new developments planned in the next five years. This growth is attributed to rising disposable incomes and changing consumer aspirations in smaller towns. Notably, several prominent brands, including Daiso Japan and Charles Tyrwhitt, have already chosen tier-II and tier-III locations for their first Indian stores.

Citara's multiplexes will boast a screen capacity ranging from 90 to 110, offering a comfortable and immersive movie-watching experience. The true differentiator, however, lies in the ticket pricing strategy. Aiming to make moviegoing accessible to a wider audience, Citara promises ticket prices that are 30-40% lower than the average ticket price (ATP) typically seen in established multiplexes. This price range, estimated to be around Rs 150-175, makes catching a film on the big screen a more attractive proposition for families and budget-conscious movie enthusiasts.

Girish Johar, group content advisor, at Citara Entertainment, also told the publication, “There are huge opportunities in the tier-II and tier-III cities. Cinema is part of our DNA. We want to tap into the audience which prefers an affordable moviegoing experience.”

Citara's vision extends beyond just providing a platform for film screenings. The multiplexes will offer a holistic entertainment experience, encompassing a variety of additional attractions. Patrons can expect to find retail outlets featuring celebrity-inspired jewelry and fashion collections, catering to the growing desire for brand association and trendsetting styles. Additionally, on-site gyms and dedicated children's play areas will cater to families and provide a complete entertainment package.

By the end of November 2024, Citara plans to launch operations in six cities: Jaipur, Indore, Ujjain, Kota, Beed, and Nandgaon. The initial rollout will include approximately 15 screens, with an ambitious expansion plan aiming to reach a screen count of 150 by the end of FY26.

