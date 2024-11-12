Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is set to embark on an ambitious cinematic journey after completing his upcoming project Love & War. Kaushal will collaborate with producer Dinesh Vijan on what is said to be one of the largest productions in the Maddock Films catalogue.

Vicky Kaushal’s Expanding Line-up

Kaushal’s popularity has been bolstered by a slew of hits in recent years, and his next, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Uttekar, is eagerly anticipated. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava is expected to be released in early 2025. Following this, Kaushal will join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, scheduled to start filming mid-November. The project will keep Kaushal occupied for nearly a year, as he has allocated bulk dates through 2025.

A New Collaboration with Dinesh Vijan

A report by PinkVilla quoted a source saying that Kaushal and Dinesh Vijan’s next venture will delve into the world of Indian mythology. “After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava, Vicky, and Dinesh are collaborating on something very big. It’s set against the backdrop of Indian mythology, with Vicky portraying one of the most significant characters from these tales,” shared the source.

This upcoming project is expected to be the most ambitious yet for both Maddock Films and Kaushal. The pre-production phase will kick off in early 2025 and is anticipated to span over six to eight months, allowing time to build the necessary scale for the film’s grand vision. "The film’s scale demands extensive prep, and this is a project that both Vicky and Maddock Films are fully invested in," the source added.

Kaushal’s Rise as a Bankable Star

With Chhaava, Kaushal has the potential to solidify his position as a major star in Bollywood, followed by Love & War and this yet-untitled Maddock project, which could elevate his standing even further. The source concluded, “Dinesh Vijan is very confident in Chhaava and was particularly impressed by Vicky’s performance, reinforcing his belief in this next project."

In addition to his confirmed projects, Kaushal is actively considering other scripts as he plans his filmography for the next two years, aiming for a diverse range of roles and genres.

