Vicky Kaushal looks at his first movie for Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family, set for release on September 21, as almost therapeutic after the stressful seriousness and emotional exhaustion of Sardar Udham. It was a light film that saw him essay a young bhajan singer from a traditional Hindu family, who even has to bless young girls as a part of his ‘duty’ instead of flirting with them!

“I shot for the film before Govinda Naam Mera and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which are also light outings,” he revealed. The Great Indian Family was wrapped up between November 2020 and February 2021, during the lockdown.

Told that it was a first also for writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has so far done action-heavy films like Tashan, Dhoom:3 and Thugs of Hindostan and also written the earlier films in the Dhoom franchise, Vicky grinned and said, “Oh, I must tell you what happened! When Yash Raj Films and Victor (as Vijay is known) offered me the film, I was very excited at the prospect of doing some kickass action. They gave me the script to read. I was reading it and came to interval point, and found that there was not even one thappad (slap) in the story so far! I was perplexed! I then realized that it was a great story but there was not going to be any action!” The film is a comedy with a social message.

