On Wednesday night, Netflix announced the premiere of Oscar-nominated live action short film ‘Anuja’ on February 5, 2025 bringing this poignant and inspiring story to a global audience across 190 countries. Crafted by the husband-and-wife duo Adam J. Graves (Director, Producer) and Suchitra Mattai (Producer), Anuja offers a hopeful and heartfelt tale of resilience, love, and opportunity amidst hardship.

The trailer follows Anuja, a gifted nine-year-old girl, and her seventeen-year-old sister, Palak, as they work in a back-alley garment factory. When a compassionate teacher offers Anuja the chance to attend an elite boarding school, the sisters face challenges that test their bond and resilience, culminating in a life-altering decision—one faced by countless young girls worldwide.

Expressing her excitement, Mindy Kaling, producer of Anuja, shared, "It is a dream come true to have Anuja on Netflix, where it can be seen by the worldwide audience it deserves. I’m so grateful to Bela Bajaria and Netflix India for seeing what I saw in this beautiful short film!” Adam J. Graves added, “Suchitra and I are incredibly grateful that Anuja has found a home on Netflix. This story of hope was brought to life through collaboration with so many talented and passionate people. And we are thrilled that the results of our collective dedication can finally be enjoyed by audiences around the world."

Anuja, starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag in lead roles, has the backing of a remarkable team of producers which not only Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling but also Guneet Monga Kapoor, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini and Alexandra Blaney. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia are on board as Executive Producers. Co-Executive Producers include Archana Jain, Susan MacLaury, Albie Hecht. The film’s authenticity is deeply rooted in collaboration with Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust, a nonprofit empowering street and working children, with lead actor Sajda Pathan, herself a beneficiary, delivering a stellar performance.

Along with an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short, Anuja has already captured global attention. Now, with its Netflix debut on February 5, 2025, this powerful story of sisterhood and hope, aims to leave an even greater impact.

